Bangladesh sees highest ever remittance inflow in Dec

Bangladesh has recorded its highest ever remittance inflow in December, with USD 2.64 billion received in the last month of 2024.

The remittance inflow has been bolstered since the interim government took charge in August.

The previous highest remittance inflow was of USD 2.59 billion in July, 2020.

After the political changeover in August, more than USD 2 billion of remittance has been received every month. However, this time, a new record of USD 2.639 billion has been received. In December 2023, remittance was USD 1.99 billion. The expatriate income saw a 32.54 per cent year-on-year growth last month.