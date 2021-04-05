Foodpanda's services will remain open during lockdown

Foodpanda, an online food and grocery delivery platform, will continue its home delivery service during the countrywide week-long lockdown, to prevent the infection of Covid-19, maintaining the government’s health directives.

Alongside food delivery, it will continue to deliver groceries, medicine and other essentials which can be ordered online through its ‘shops’ section or pandamart.

The online platform has taken safety measures to ensure the safety of their riders and customers by making contactless delivery.