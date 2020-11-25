Forex reserves cross $41b again

Prothom Alo English Desk

Foreign exchange reserves on Wednesday crossed the US$41 billion-mark again due to the higher growth of inward remittance, reports BSS.

The forex reserve rose to over $41 billion on the day from $40.99 billion of the previous working day.

Advertisement

Talking to BSS, a senior official of the Bangladesh Bank said forex reserves have crossed the $41 billion-mark again following the lower import payment pressure on the economy and higher inflow of inward remittance in the recent months.

The continuous purchase of US dollars from the commercial banks has directly contributed to reaching the mark, he added.

More News

Markets mixed as early rally loses momentum

Markets mixed as early rally loses momentum

BB gets two deputy governors

BB gets two deputy governors

COVID-19: FM seeks role of business community to deal with 2nd wave

COVID-19: FM seeks role of business community to deal with 2nd wave

Asian traders cautious as vaccine hopes offset by virus surge

Asian traders cautious as vaccine hopes offset by virus surge