Frozen seafood from Bangladesh to the world

Iqbal Ahmed's business has spread to other avenues and countries. He has three plants in Chattogram. He is also dedicated to welfare work. He has set up a school and college in his village in Sylhet. The Iqbal Ahmed Foundation also provides relief to the Rohingya camps. He was the founder chairman of NRB Bank and is now one of its directors.

Speaking to Prothom Alo about prospects of shrimp export from Bangladesh, Iqbal Ahmed said, "There has been no growth for the past 10 years. However, with prices going up, earnings have increased. But shrimp export hasn't increased. Vannamei shrimps have been produced for around 20 years. This variety of shrimps is produced by China, Thailand, Vietnam and India and they are leading the export market too. If vennamei shrimps are produced on a completely commercial basis, exports will exceed one billion dollars (100 crore dollar) annually. As Bangladesh has GSP facilities, we can very easily capture the market. Many countries do not have this privilege and will fall behind."

Elaborating about the shrimp market, Iqbal Ahmed went on to say, "Medium sized shrimps have greater demand in the international market. Earlier shrimps were sold in the supermarkets and hypermarkets, but now it's become a common product. When 16 to 20 shrimps weigh 450 grams (1lb), this is considered the international standard. Bangladesh still doesn't follow any scientific process in shrimp cultivation, though the countries that lead in the global market have all started this."

Iqbal Ahmed went on to say, "Bangladesh produces large shrimps. Many people think that the larger the shrimp, the higher the price. But that is no longer so. Shrimps should be produced the size that has demand in the international market. We just produce lobsters, 300 to 400 kg per hectare. That is why we fall back in the competition."

When Iqbal Ahmed was 9 years old in 1965, his father went to the UK and so Iqbal, from a very young age, had to look after the family. Then in 1971 he too went to the UK along with his mother and siblings. He was 15 years old then and they were the only Bangladesh family in Oldham, Manchester at the time.

