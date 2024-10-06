Union Bank: Cash transactions from mysterious accounts before election

To facilitate this, anonymous loans were taken from other banks owned by him, including Union Bank. Ever since it was founded in 2013, Union Bank was controlled by the S Alam Group, which is known for its bank grabbing.

Following the political change, Bangladesh Bank dissolved the board of directors of Union Bank, along with several other banks controlled by S Alam. As a result, these banks are now facing a liquidity crisis, with many clients unable to retrieve their deposits.

This correspondent visited the bank’s head office multiple times in an attempt to obtain a statement from Union Bank's Managing Director (MD), ABM Mokammel Haque Chowdhury, regarding the alleged Mostak Traders accounts, but was unable to meet with him. Attempts to reach him by phone were also unsuccessful.

When asked for comment, Bangladesh Bank's former Chief Economist, Mustafa K. Mujeri, told Prothom Alo, "It is evident that this anonymous account was opened for election purposes, and it served that function. Such accounts cannot be opened or closed without the directive of the Bank MD.

"An investigation should be conducted to determine who accessed the funds from this account, and efforts must be made to recover the money through legal channels. Now is the time to arrest those involved in these misdeeds. If they flee, vital information will be lost, and no legal action will be taken to recover the funds."