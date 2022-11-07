New Zealand locks horns with Canada in dairy trade row

New Zealand’s trade minister accused Canada on Monday of having “locked out” his nation’s farmers in a dispute over dairy exports destined to be settled by an independent panel.

Damien O’Connor said the Canadians are “not living up” to promises made under a 2018 trans-Pacific free trade agreement to allow dairy products into Canada.

“This is impacting New Zealand exporters, who remain effectively locked out of the Canadian market,” O’Connor said in a statement.