IMF, Pakistan reach $3 billion stand-by deal

Pakistan could get temporary relief for its ballooning foreign debt with a new stand-by arrangement worth $3 billion announced by the IMF in Washington late Thursday.

The economy has been stricken by a balance-of-payments crisis as it attempts to service crippling external debt, while months of political chaos have scared off potential foreign investment.

Inflation has rocketed, the rupee has reached a record low against the dollar, and the country can no longer afford imports, causing a severe decline in industrial output.