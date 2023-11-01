Electric vehicles gain traction in Jordan as petrol prices rise

“The main goal of buying an electric car is definitely saving money,” said the Amman-based merchant and father of three. “I saved almost two thirds of what I used to spend on gasoline.”

With Octane 90 unleaded petrol selling at about $1.40 per litre, Zatari said he used to spend about 120 dinars ($170) on fuel per month.

He has slashed this to 40 dinars -- the average rise in his monthly electricity bill -- and is able to drive longer distances at no additional cost.

Zatari’s car is one of 60,000 EVs now registered in Jordan -- still just a fraction of the total 2.2 million registered vehicles, but the fastest-growing segment.

The number of EVs on Jordan’s roads rose 103 percent by the end of July from the same period last year.

The rise was 167 per cent for all of 2022 -- a year that also saw imports of petrol and diesel powered cars drop 27 per cent and hybrid vehicle imports fall almost 25 per cent.