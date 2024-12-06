India central bank holds rates despite growth dip

Major central banks around the world have kicked off a global easing cycle in response to lower inflation -- including the US Federal Reserve, which in September cut rates for the first time in four years.

Retail inflation has stubbornly remained above monetary policymakers' four percent target, reaching a 14-month high of 6.21 percent in October.

RBI governor Shatikanta Das said the bank's monetary policy committee had taken note of the "recent slowdown in the growth momentum" but judged India's outlook to be "resilient".

"The increasing incidence of adverse weather events, heightened geopolitical uncertainties and financial market volatility pose upside risks to inflation," Das said.