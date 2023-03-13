European Central Bank to hike rates again?

The European Central Bank is all but certain to raise interest rates again on Thursday, shifting analysts’ attention to how much higher policymakers plan to go in the months ahead to tame inflation.

The ECB’s 26-member governing council will “very, very likely” raise interest rates by another half a percentage point at its meeting in Frankfurt, president Christine Lagarde said last week.

It would be the sixth successive increase, leaving the ECB’s three main rates 3.5 percentage points higher since July.