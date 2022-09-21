Dollar hits two-decade high as Rouble slumps

The dollar jumped to a new two-decade high on Wednesday, as comments from Russian president Vladimir Putin rattled markets ahead of another likely aggressive rate hike from the US Federal Reserve.

Putin ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two, warning the West that if it continued what he called its "nuclear blackmail" that Moscow would respond with the might of all its vast arsenal.

The news propelled the dollar index, which measures the greenback's value against other major currencies, more than 0.5 per cent higher to 110.87 =USD - its highest level since 2002.

European currencies bore the brunt of selling in foreign exchange markets as Putin's comments exacerbated concern about the economic outlook for a region already hit hard by Russia's squeeze on gas supplies to Europe.