Rouble slides past 101 vs dollar, Kremlin blames loose monetary policy

President Vladimir Putin’s economic adviser rebuked the central bank on Monday as the rouble slid past 101 per US dollar, blaming its 30 per cent year-to-date slump on loose monetary policy and revealing growing discord among Russia’s monetary authorities.

The rouble, which has lost around a quarter of its value against the dollar since Putin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022, hit 101.04 per US dollar, its weakest point in almost 17 months.

As the rouble tumbled, Putin’s economic adviser Maxim Oreshkin said in an op-ed for the TASS news agency that the Kremlin wanted a strong rouble and expected a normalisation shortly, an intervention that could spur the central bank into action ahead of its next scheduled interest rate decision on 15 September.