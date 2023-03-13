US regulators rush to contain SVB fallout, Biden vows to fix ‘mess’

In a joint statement, financial agencies including the US Treasury said SVB depositors would have access to “all of their money” starting Monday, 13 March, and that American taxpayers will not have to foot the bill.

The “core goal” of the moves was to reassure bank customers they would have their money “to meet payroll to keep their businesses operating, and to make sure households are able to pay the rent or the mortgage or any of their other bills,” US Federal Reserve officials told reporters Sunday night.

The Fed, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and Treasury said in their statement that depositors in Signature Bank, a New York-based regional-size lender with significant cryptocurrency exposure which was shuttered on Sunday after its stock price tanked, would also be “made whole.”

And in a potentially major development, the Fed announced it would make extra funding available to banks to help them meet the needs of depositors, which would include withdrawals.

“We are taking decisive actions to protect the US economy by strengthening public confidence in our banking system,” the agencies said.