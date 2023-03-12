China retains central bank chief in unexpected move

Two top economic officials -- commerce minister Wang Wentao and finance minister Liu Kun -- were also retained, as well as National Health Commission director Ma Xiaowei, who oversaw China’s zero-Covid policy.

The cabinet faces the task of revitalising the Chinese economy, which last year expanded just three per cent -- one of its weakest performances in decades.

General Li Shangfu, who was sanctioned by the US government in 2018 for buying Russian weapons, was named defence minister.

US-China tensions have worsened in recent weeks, exacerbated by the entry of an alleged Chinese spy balloon into US airspace and accusations that Beijing might supply Moscow with weapons to use against Ukraine.