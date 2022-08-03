First Ukrainian grain shipment since invasion reaches Turkey

The Razoni set sail under a deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations aimed at getting millions of tonnes of trapped produce to world markets and curbing a global food crisis.

It is due to be inspected Wednesday near Istanbul by a team that includes Russian and Ukrainian officials before delivering its cargo of 26,000 tonnes of maize to Tripoli, Lebanon.

The UN secretary-general’s spokesman Stephane Dujarric said he hoped for “more outbound movement” on Wednesday.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said he wished for “regularity”.

“When one ship leaves a port, others should be waiting for their turn, being loaded or reaching a port,” he said.

The halt of deliveries from Ukraine -- one of the world’s biggest grain exporters -- has contributed to soaring food prices, hitting the world’s poorest nations especially hard.

Kyiv says at least 16 more grain ships are waiting to depart.

But it also accuses Russia of stealing Ukrainian grain in territories seized by Kremlin forces and then shipping it to allied countries in Africa and the Middle East, such as Syria.