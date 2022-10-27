Dollar weakens as hopes mount that Fed will relent, yen rises

The dollar stood close to a more than one-month low against a basket of currencies on Thursday, amid growing hopes that the US Federal Reserve will shift to less aggressive interest rate hikes to temper recession risks.

The euro EUR=EBS peaked at USD 1.00935 ahead of an expected ECB rate hike later in the session, while sterling GBP=D3 was at USD 1.1645 in early Asia trade, both their highest since 13 September though they later pared gains and fell about 0.1 per cent each.

Meanwhile, the yen gained some footing ahead of Friday's policy decision by the Bank of Japan, rising to 145.11 per dollar, its highest since 21 October.