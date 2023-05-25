ECB turns 25: From guardian of the euro to crisis manager

Draghi’s words made it abundantly clear to speculators that any financial bets against the ECB would be futile.

What’s followed in the years thereafter has been a show of the ECB’s monetary firepower.

Even before the euro area debt crisis began to rear its ugly head in 2010, the Frankfurt-based ECB had already been buying up eurozone government bonds on the secondary market on a smaller scale. Those asset purchases would be expanded massively later on and lead to the desired result of falling yields for heavily-indebted states such as Greece, Spain, Portugal and Italy.

Falling borrowing costs averted debt defaults and provided the struggling governments on the EU’s southern periphery with new financial room to maneuver.

At the same time, however, the ECB has been forced to take on a role it has not been mandated for — saving national governments with newly printed central bank money, also known as illegal state funding

“This was a major turning point,” says economist Friedrich Heinemann of the European Center for Economic Research (ZEW) in Mannheim. “But to be fair: Mario Draghi saved the eurozone from complete collapse in the summer of 2012,” he told DW.