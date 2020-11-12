Asian markets mostly down as vaccine hope offset by virus surge

And the news continues to improve on the vaccine front as Moderna said it could now start analysis of its own phase three trials, which US expert Anthony Fauci had earlier said he was optimistic would be as successful as Pfizer’s.

Meanwhile, a Russian candidate was said to be 93 percent effective and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical said it had received Chinese approval for a trial.

Observers said the more options that were available would make distribution of any vaccine a lot easier, meaning normal life could return quicker.

“Once we have made it through what is still bound to be a winter of despair for health care concerns, it could trigger the mother of all economic rebounds boosted by unprecedented policy support,” said Axi strategist Stephen Innes, pointing to massive central bank and government stimulus efforts.

But while the upbeat outlook largely remains in place, a worrying spike in new infections in the US and Europe has fanned concerns about a deadly winter in the northern hemisphere with several countries already in lockdown.