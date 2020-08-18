Asian markets struggle as traders await crucial US stimulus

The two are also at loggerheads over funding for the US Postal Service, which is expected to see an exceptional number of mail-in ballots in November’s election, with Donald Trump looking to limit them over claims of possible fraud.

“A lot of investment professionals as well as retail investors are on the sidelines partially because they are waiting for this second stimulus package,” Erin Gibbs, president and chief investment officer at Gibbs Wealth Management, said on Bloomberg TV. “It’s not a full-on risk-on environment just yet.”

But the stand-off if just one of a number of issues nagging markets, with China-US tensions continuing to sour.

In the latest salvo, the US expanded sanctions on telecoms giant Huawei to further limit its access to computer chips and other products, with officials saying it was using subsidiaries to circumvent measures in place to prevent exports of US-based technology.

Beijing had already slammed Washington for using “digital gunboat diplomacy” after Trump ordered TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance to sell its interest in the Musical.ly app it bought and merged with TikTok.