Why are several eastern EU members banning Ukrainian grain?

The eastern member states of the European Union — with the exception of Hungary — have until now been the union's most consistent supporters of Ukraine since it was invaded by Russia in February 2022.

Now, however, not only are cracks appearing in this wall of solidarity, there is even considerable ill-feeling between Ukraine and several of its neighbours in Central and Eastern Europe.

The reason for the dispute is the fact that the EU lifted its temporary trade restrictions on Ukrainian grain and oilseeds last Friday. Poland, Slovakia and Hungary are opposed to the move and want to keep import restrictions in place although this would mean violating EU law.

Ukraine has responded by filing a complaint with the World Trade Organization.