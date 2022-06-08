Britain faces biggest rail strike in decades: Union

“We have a cost-of-living crisis, and it is unacceptable for railway workers to either lose their jobs or face another year of a pay freeze,” RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said in a statement announcing the planned strikes late Tuesday.

“Our union will now embark on a sustained campaign of industrial action which will shut down the railway system.”

Countries around the world are being hit by decades-high inflation as the Ukraine war and the lifting of Covid lockdowns fuel energy and food prices.

Britain’s annual inflation rate has surged to a 40-year high at nine per cent.