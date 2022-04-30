Buffett's Berkshire marks big quarterly loss as shareholders gather

Berkshire Hathaway, the holding company of billionaire businessman Warren Buffett, saw its net profit plunge by 53 per cent in the first quarter due to a drop in the paper value of its investments, it said.

The announcement came as the corporation prepared for a much-anticipated annual shareholder meeting Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska, its first in person since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event, dubbed a "Woodstock for Capitalists," draws thousands of shareholders from around the world to hear the investment wisdom of the 91-year-old Buffett, revered among investors as the "Oracle of Omaha."

Berkshire listed net profits of $5.5 billion, down sharply from the $11.7 billion of the year-earlier period.