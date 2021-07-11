Centre for improving south Asia's economy launched in China

A center for improving the economy and the livelihood of south Asian countries has been launched in Chongqing, China titled "China-South Asian Countries Poverty Alleviation and Cooperative Development", reports UNB.

Assistant foreign minister Wu Jianghao, Chongqing vice mayor Cai Yunge, supervision officer of National Administration for Rural Revitalization Li Yue and ambassadors of south Asian countries - Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Pakistan - to China attended the ceremony.