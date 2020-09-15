China retail sales return to growth, economic recovery continues

Retail sales in China have grown for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, official data showed Tuesday, as the world’s second-largest economy promotes domestic spending as part of its recovery.

Spending had previously remained sluggish despite China bringing the virus largely under control, with shoppers still cautious amid global uncertainty.

But the key indicator of consumer sentiment rose 0.5 per cent on-year in August—better than the flat growth that analysts polled by Bloomberg had anticipated.

The figure is up from a drop of 1.1 per cent in the month before and follows a plunge of 20.5 per cent in the January to February period.