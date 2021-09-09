China's factory inflation hits 13-year high as materials costs soar

China's factory gate inflation hit a 13-year high in August driven by roaring raw materials prices despite Beijing's attempts to cool them, putting more pressure on manufacturers in the world's second-largest economy.

The producer price index (PPI) rose 9.5 per cent from a year earlier in August, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Thursday, faster than the 9.0 per cent increase tipped in a Reuters poll and the 9.0 per cent reported in July. That was the fastest pace since August 2008.

China's economy has recovered strongly from last year's coronavirus slump but has been losing steam recently due to domestic Covid-19 outbreaks, high raw material prices, tighter property curbs and a campaign to reduce carbon emissions.