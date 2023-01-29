Fraud claims wipe $45b off India’s Adani Group

Shares in the business empire of Asia’s richest man Gautam Adani nosedived Friday, extending this week’s losses to $45 billion, days after a US investment firm claimed it had committed “brazen” corporate fraud.

Adani, 60, began his week the world’s third-richest person but has tumbled down the rankings to seventh on Forbes’ billionaires tracker after a $22.6 billion hit to his fortune in Friday’s trade.