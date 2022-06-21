Denmark declares ‘early warning’ over Russia gas supply worries

The system allows for mutual assistance from other EU countries, but could also mean a start to rationing supplies.

On Monday, the deputy director of the Danish Energy Agency, Martin Hansen, issued the first level warning.

“This is a serious situation we are facing and it has been exacerbated by the reduction in supplies,” Hansen said in a statement.

Currently Denmark’s gas stocks are about 75 per cent full, “and gas has been added in recent days”, the agency said in a statement.