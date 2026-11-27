US tariff proposal raises concern among Bangladeshi exporters
Exporters are once again concerned about the United States, the single largest market for Bangladeshi goods. The reason is that the Trump administration wants to impose additional tariffs on imports from Bangladesh.
It alleges that Bangladesh’s excess industrial capacity is disrupting US trade. On this basis, the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) wants to impose additional tariffs of up to 18 per cent on Bangladeshi goods.
On Wednesday night, the USTR published an investigative report into excess industrial capacity in 14 countries and blocs, including Bangladesh. The office began the investigation in March, focusing on Bangladesh’s ready-made garment, leather and cement sectors.
In addition to Bangladesh, the USTR has proposed new tariffs also on China, India, the European Union (EU), Singapore, Switzerland, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan and Japan.
According to a Reuters report, the proposal will take effect after hearings and other formalities have been completed. The tariffs will not come into force before the hearing on the matter scheduled for 25 January.
With the 10 per cent tariff imposed in July, the average tariff on Bangladeshi exports to the United States currently stands at 25 per cent (US import duties). If a further 18 per cent tariff is imposed, the overall average will rise to 33 per cent.
Earlier, in July, the USTR imposed a 10 per cent tariff on Bangladeshi goods, alleging that the country had failed to properly enforce restrictions on products made using forced labour.
At the time, tariffs of 10 and 12.5 per cent were also imposed on goods from 60 countries, including India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia and Pakistan. The tariffs were imposed under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.
With the 10 per cent tariff imposed in July, the average tariff on Bangladeshi exports to the United States currently stands at 25 per cent (US import duties). If a further 18 per cent tariff is imposed, the overall average will rise to 33 per cent.
This is because, under the USTR’s proposal for tariffs under Section 301, any existing Section 301 tariffs will be excluded from the calculation of the additional 18 per cent. In other words, the new additional tariff, including the 10 per cent imposed last July, will total 18 per cent.
Several exporters in Bangladesh have said that imposing additional tariffs would push up the prices of goods in the US market, reducing consumers’ purchasing power. This, in turn, would lead to a fall in orders. US importers may also put pressure on manufacturers to share the burden of the tariffs. A situation like that arose after the reciprocal tariffs came into effect last year.
Bangladesh does not sell goods in foreign markets at abnormally low prices (dumping) in a way that harms domestic producers in importing countries. Bangladesh does not have that capacity.Khandaker Abdul Muktadir, commerce minister
When asked about the issue, Commerce Minister Khandaker Abdul Muktadir told Prothom Alo on Thursday that, under Section 301 of US trade law, the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) can investigate and take action if it considers another country’s trade policies, laws or practices unfair, discriminatory or restrictive to US trade.
The USTR has taken similar action this time against several countries, including Bangladesh. “There is not much reason to worry about this. Bangladesh exported goods to the US on Wednesday under the existing tariff rate, and it did so today (Thursday) at the same rate,” he said.
The commerce minister stressed that Bangladesh does not sell goods in foreign markets at abnormally low prices (dumping) in a way that harms domestic producers in importing countries. Bangladesh does not have that capacity, he said.
In support of the minister’s remarks, a Bangladeshi exporter explained the matter to Prothom Alo this way, “Suppose a shirt costs USD 10 in Bangladesh but is sold for USD 7 in the US market. In that case, the US could accuse Bangladesh of harming its interests through dumping. But Bangladesh is not doing that.”
The USTR report says Bangladesh’s export-oriented manufacturing sector benefits, directly or indirectly, from various measures, policies and practices. Bangladesh imports large quantities of machinery, yarn, fabric and synthetic fibres needed for production. A substantial proportion of these imports comes from China, India and other countries.
What is reassuring is that all the initiatives taken by the Trump administration on tariffs have been overturned. A hearing on the USTR’s latest recommendation will be held towards the end of January. So the government still has two months to lobby and negotiate.Mahmud Hasan Khan, president, BGMEA
However, the US also has sufficient capacity to produce and export these goods. The report says that Bangladesh has reduced opportunities for US companies to export their manufactured products, affecting their revenues, profits and employment. The impact is then felt across specific industrial sectors, regions and even the whole economy.
Concerns over garment exports
The USTR report says Bangladesh exported around USD 8.6 billion worth of ready-made garments into the United States in 2025. Bangladeshi garments accounted for around 8 per cent of total US imports of such products that year.
The report also notes that although Bangladesh had an overall trade deficit of between USD 15 billion and USD 32 billion during 2021–25, it maintained a surplus in goods trade with the United States. This surplus rose from USD 5.9 billion in 2021 to around USD 7 billion in 2025.
Mahmud Hasan Khan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), told Prothom Alo, “We are not too concerned about this, because buyers pay 95–96 per cent of the tariffs. Moreover, the tariff rates on competing countries are higher than ours.”
He added, “What is reassuring is that all the initiatives taken by the Trump administration on tariffs have been overturned. A hearing on the USTR’s latest recommendation will be held towards the end of January. So the government still has two months to lobby and negotiate.”
However, some in the garment industry are concerned about the US proposal. Fazle Shamim Ehsan, executive president of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), said, “If the additional tariffs come into effect, the burden will ultimately fall on US buyers. Their purchasing power will decline, which could lead to a fall in our orders. We saw this situation emerge last year after the United States imposed reciprocal tariffs.”
He added, “Among our competing countries, Pakistan has not been included in the proposal for these tariffs. So there is a risk that some of our orders could shift to Pakistan.”
The decision on the tariffs would be finalised in January. Before then, the US administration must be made to understand that the benefits Bangladesh provides to its industrial sector are intended to protect local industrial entrepreneurs and keep the domestic economy vibrant.M Masrur Reaz, chairman, Policy Exchange Bangladesh
Advice to negotiate
M Masrur Reaz, chairman of independent research organisation Policy Exchange Bangladesh, believes urgent negotiations are needed to prevent the United States from imposing additional tariffs.
He told Prothom Alo that the decision on the tariffs would be finalised in January. Before then, the US administration must be made to understand that the benefits Bangladesh provides to its industrial sector, including tax incentives and cash assistance, are intended to protect local industrial entrepreneurs and keep the domestic economy vibrant. Such benefits are not designed to secure market advantages or maintain export competitiveness in any particular country.