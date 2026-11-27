Exporters are once again concerned about the United States, the single largest market for Bangladeshi goods. The reason is that the Trump administration wants to impose additional tariffs on imports from Bangladesh.

It alleges that Bangladesh’s excess industrial capacity is disrupting US trade. On this basis, the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) wants to impose additional tariffs of up to 18 per cent on Bangladeshi goods.

On Wednesday night, the USTR published an investigative report into excess industrial capacity in 14 countries and blocs, including Bangladesh. The office began the investigation in March, focusing on Bangladesh’s ready-made garment, leather and cement sectors.