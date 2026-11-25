US President Donald Trump is set to reignite global trade tensions with new tariffs on major trading partners, sources said, undeterred in his protectionist push by major losses by his Republican Party in US midterm elections.

The Trump administration's announcement, expected imminently, will address what it has argued is excess industrial capacity in 16 major US trading partners, three people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

They include China, which is poised to rack up a record trade surplus of well over $1 trillion in 2026, though the tariff level is expected to remain within the range agreed under the current truce between Trump and his counterpart Xi Jinping.

The prospect of new US tariffs was a further factor weighing on global stock markets on Wednesday as a tech-led rally continued to run out of steam, with Nasdaq futures down over 2 per cent.