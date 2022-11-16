Turkey becomes new route for Russian oil to EU

Revenue from exports to the European Union fell by 14 per cent to 7.5 billion euros, below pre-war levels.

The EU will ban most imports of Russian crude oil next month. Refined oil products from Russia will be prohibited from February.

The 27-nation bloc has also placed an embargo on Russia coal. While it has not banned natural gas imports from Russia, Moscow has slashed supplies to the EU.

“A new route for Russian oil to the EU is emerging through Turkiye, a growing destination for Russian crude oil,” CREA said, referring to Turkey.