China urges ‘mutual respect’ as Tesla CEO Elon Musk visits

China’s electric vehicle market “has broad prospects for development,” Qin said in the statement. China accounts for half of global electric vehicles sales.

“We need to keep the steering wheel in the right direction of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation,” Qin told Musk at their meeting. Musk was visiting Beijing for the first time since 2020. His electric car company Tesla has a factory in China, with another in the works.

“Tesla opposes ‘decoupling and breaking chains’, and is willing to continue to expand its business in China,” Musk was quoted as saying.