Inflation trumps financial risks as central bank tightening set to continue

International economic officials gathering in Washington this week for the IMF and World Bank spring meetings can take some comfort that pandemic-era risks are continuing to diminish.

The Covid-19 health crisis has eased, with commerce largely back to normal. What seemed an incipient global recession just months ago has given way to continued, if slow, growth, even in the euro zone where output had seemed on the verge of shrinking.

An aggressive year of central bank rate hikes hasn't yet "broken" any of the economies involved, with the US unemployment rate at 3.5 per cent, near its lowest level since the late 1960s. Even if borrowing costs are set to move higher, the current tightening cycle is likely nearing its end as officials zero in on a level they feel is adequately restrictive to pull inflation into line.

Still, that terminal rate remains unclear, and the end of synchronized tightening by the Fed, BoE and European Central Bank doesn't mean tight monetary policy is going away. Far from it. Central bankers have begun to concede a key point: A normalizing global economy won't foster an easy return to the pre-pandemic era's low inflation trends.

Developments that policymakers thought would get them far along that road, such as the repair of global supply chains, have taken place as expected. But the help in lowering inflation has been less than anticipated, largely confined to slowing price increases for goods. Price pressures for services have shown little moderation