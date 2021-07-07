G20 finance ministers meeting in Venice on Friday and Saturday could rally the world's top economies behind a global plan to tax multinationals more fairly, already hashed out among 130 countries representing 90 per cent of world output.

On the face of it, the Group of 20 -- the world's 19 biggest economies plus the European Union -- have already backed the framework for global tax reform, agreed on 1 July among members of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) alongside China and India.

But negotiations continue behind the scenes to convince low-tax EU countries such as Hungary, Ireland and Estonia, who declined to sign up to the OECD deal to tax global companies at a rate of at least 15 per cent.

Italian finance minister Daniele Franco, whose country holds the G20 presidency, said he is "confident" of reaching a "political agreement" among finance ministers in Venice that would "radically change the current international tax architecture".