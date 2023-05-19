UK unveils £1 bn semiconductor strategy

The investment over the next decade would include up to £200 million ($215 million) between now and 2025.

The new 20-year strategy would “boost the UK’s strengths and skills in design, R&D and compound semiconductors, while helping to grow domestic chip firms across the UK”, the department added.

It comes as European carmaker Stellantis has warned it could close some UK factories should the British government fail to tweak Brexit trade rules to ease the supply of batteries for electric vehicles, for which semiconductor technology is a key part.