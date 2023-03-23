European bank shares fall as crisis leaves mark

Banking shares slipped in Europe on Thursday as the instability that surged through the global banking system this month is prompting investors to adjust to more challenging economic and lending conditions ahead.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday indicated it was on the verge of pausing further increases in borrowing costs after the collapse of two U.S. lenders earlier this month triggered worries of contagion throughout the banking system.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the banking industry stress could trigger a credit crunch with "significant" implications for a slowing U.S. economy.

The turmoil that began in the United States spread quickly around the globe, ensnaring one of Europe's biggest banking names in 167-year-old Credit Suisse AG CSGN.S, which was forced into a shotgun marriage with Swiss peer UBS Group UBSG.S to avert a wider crisis.

Citigroup downgraded Europe's banking sector on Thursday, warning the rapid pace of interest rate hikes will further weigh on economic activity and lenders' profits.

"The European banking sector's fundamentals look healthy. But the ongoing confidence crisis could limit banks' risk appetite and reduce the flow of credit," Citigroup equity strategists led by Beata M Manthey said.

The index of top European banks .SX7P was down 1 per cent in early trading, with German banking giants Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE and Commerzbank CBKG.DE both falling 0.8 per cent.