India extends US $1b credit line to Sri Lanka

“Neighbourhood first. India stands with Sri Lanka. US$ 1 billion credit line signed for supply of essential commodities. Key element of the package of support extended by India,” Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar tweeted.
Earlier in the day, Rajapaksa held talks with Jaishankar and his Indian counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman.
A day before, the Lankan Minister called on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked him for extending financial support to Colombo.
Last month, India provided a USD 500 million line of credit to Sri Lanka to help the neighbouring nation avert a severe foreign exchange and energy crisis.