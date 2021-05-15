India gold discounts widen as pandemic dulls festive demand

Physical gold was sold at the biggest discount in over seven months in India this week as pandemic-led restrictions kept jewellery stores closed during a key gold-buying festival in the world's second biggest consumer.

"For the second straight year, Akshaya Tritiya sales plunged because of coronavirus," said a Mumbai-based bullion dealer with a gold-importing bank. "Retail sales are almost nil as jewellery stores are closed."

Akshaya Tritiya, considered an auspicious time to buy gold, was being celebrated on Friday, although most Indian states were under Covid-19-led curbs.

Discounts rose to $5 an ounce over official domestic prices - the biggest since the week of 1 October - inclusive of 10.75 per cent import and 3 per cent sales levies, versus last week's $3 discount.