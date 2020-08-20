India rice prices rise as flood damages huge crops in Bangladesh

Rice export prices in top-hub India edged higher this week as floods and surging coronavirus cases hammered supply and export logistics.

India's 5 per cent broken parboiled variety rose to $383-$389 per tonne from last week's $382-$387, with exporters struggling to fulfil orders due to limited availability of containers and workers at the country's biggest rice handling port, Kakinada, in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

"Demand is huge for Indian rice due to lower prices, but exports are getting affected by floods and the coronavirus outbreak in Andhra Pradesh," said Nitin Gupta, vice president for Olam India's rice business.