India’s textile industry revs up after being outpaced by Bangladesh

At Texport Industries’ factories in India’s south, thousands of mostly women workers are busy converting yarn and fabrics into T-shirts, shirts, spaghetti tops and kids’ clothes for US customers of Tommy Hilfiger and Kohl’s Corp.

After being outpaced in recent years by neighbouring Bangladesh and then hammered by the Covid-19 pandemic, India’s garment factories are now humming near full capacity - a rare labour market bright spot for prime minister Narendra Modi and his ruling party as they head towards an election in 2024.

“We have been so busy,” said Parashuram, the head of one of the Texport factories who goes by one name, as a batch of 60 new women recruits practiced stitching. “We are constantly looking to hire workers.”