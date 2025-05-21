Oil prices jump on report of Israel prepping Iran strike

Still, investors are keeping tabs on China-US relations after Beijing hit out at Washington’s “bullying” over chip export controls, just over a week after the two sides dialled down trade tensions by temporarily slashing eye-watering tit-for-tat tariffs.

Both main crude contracts jumped almost two percent after CNN reported multiple US officials as saying the government had received intelligence indicating Israel was preparing to target Iranian atomic facilities.

There are fears that such a sharp escalation could tip the Middle East into a war, with tensions already high over Israel’s strikes on Gaza.

“This is the clearest sign yet of how high the stakes are in the US Iran nuclear talks and the lengths Israel may go to if Iran insists on maintaining its commercial nuclear capabilities,” Robert Rennie, at Westpac Banking Corp, said.

“Crude will maintain a risk premium as long as the current talks appear to be going nowhere.”