Stocks rise as Apple tops $3t mark, inflation eases

Stocks jumped on Friday as Apple ended a session above $3 trillion in market value for the first time and data showed inflation cooling in the United States and Europe.

Friday's buoyant round of trading in New York concluded a winning quarter for US stocks amid greater hopes the US economy can avoid a recession and that the Federal Reserve will soon end its interest rate hikes.

The S&P 500 piled on nearly 16 per cent in the first six months of 2023.

European markets, meanwhile, finished the first half of the year with similar gains, with Paris up 14 per cent and Frankfurt adding 16 per cent since 1 January .