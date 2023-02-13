China’s oil demand likely to push Exxon, Chevron profits further

Financial markets were stunned in April 2020 when the price of oil turned negative for the first time ever. As demand plummeted during the first Covid lockdown, the main US oil benchmark price fell to minus $30 (minus €28) a barrel.

Naysayers said prices would never recover. They warned that big oil’s days were numbered and the end of the hydrocarbon era was nigh. While they are correct about the direction of travel, their timing was way off.

The same five Western oil giants — ExxonMobil, Shell, Chevron, BP and Total — who made huge losses in 2020, have just collectively announced more than $196 billion in annual profits, helped on by a spike in oil demand caused by the Ukraine war and the post-pandemic recovery.