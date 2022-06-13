Russia earns $98b from fuel exports in 100 days of Ukraine war

Russia’s average export prices were about 60 per cent higher than last year, according to CREA.

Some countries have upped their purchases from Moscow, including China, India, the United Arab Emirates and France, the report added.

“As the EU is considering stricter sanctions against Russia, France has increased its imports to become the largest buyer of LNG in the world,” said CREA analyst Lauri Myllyvirta.

Since most of these are spot purchases rather than long-term contracts, France is consciously deciding to use Russian energy in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Myllyvirta added.

He called for an embargo on Russian fossil fuels to “align actions with words”.