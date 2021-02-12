Squeezed by sanctions, pandemic, Cuba finally opens up economy

Cuba is undergoing a paradigm shift: after decades of tight, centralised control, the communist government is opening up the bulk of its economy to the private sector.

While economic decline and spiralling unemployment are the main drivers, analysts say the liberalisation measures can also be seen as an overture to a new US president.

"It is definitely a strong signal at a crucial moment when the US administration has said it is revising the policies of (Donald) Trump towards Cuba," said Ricardo Torres, an economist at the University of Habana.

Six decades of US sanctions, toughened during Trump's term in office, have claimed a heavy toll on Cuba's economy, worsened by the coronavirus crisis and a steep drop in tourism, a critical sector.

Last month, Havana said Trump's sanctions cost the country some $20 billion, adding that "the damage to the bilateral relationship during this time has been considerable."