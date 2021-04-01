Tea industry: Challenges and solutions in S Asia during pandemic

The panelists of the online seminar were Rudra Chatterjee, managing director of Luxmi Tea in India and Dilhan C Fernando, CEO of Dilmah Tea in Sri Lanka. Subodh K Agarwal, a consultant at FNF South Asia regional office, moderated the seminar.

Moderator Subodh K Agarwal addressed the panelists, asking, “Since all the economic sectors took a massive hit because of the pandemic, and as of tea industry being a laboring industry, India has seen 18% decline in exports and Sri Lanka 16%. So in terms of tea production, what were the challenges entrepreneurs faced and how it personally effected them during the pandemic?”

Dilhan Fernando replied, “What we mostly focused on and where we found the most difficulty was in primarily reaching our people where there was hard lockdown. Because of this, it was a challenge for us to get our labourers food, supplies and their wages in the dispersed conditions. This sort of situation pushed us into areas we never understood, so we had to react differently. Our main concern was protecting our people so they followed the safety measures and stayed healthy. We had to arrange PCR tests, mobile units, doctors, nurses etc. These were the challenges we faced.”

Rudra Chatterjee mentioned that there were a lot of points in Dilhan Fernando’s statement which were similar to his situation in India. “One advantage Indian production has is, it’s in enclosed ecosystem. The people who work also live in plantations. So we didn’t have to worry about them unless people from outside were coming in. We made our worker clubs quarantine center where families of the workers were coming and we placed them in quarantine where they were tested regularly. Our main issue was in terms of agriculture, where our tea production went down 15%, in some cases even more. During this difficult time, we learned new things -- not to focus on volume but to focus more on quality. We also learned through collaboration, whom we were dependent on. It was a challenge but we’ll always remember this year in the tea industry.”