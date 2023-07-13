IMF approves $3b bailout for cash-starved Pakistan

The International Monetary Fund's board approved a $3 billion bailout programme for Pakistan which will immediately disburse about $1.2 billion to help stabilise the South Asian ailing economy, the lender said on Wednesday.

Pakistan and the Fund reached a staff level agreement last month, securing a short-term pact, which got more than expected funding for the country of230 million, which faced an acute balance of payments crisis with only enough central bank reserves to cover barely a month of controlled imports.

The board's approval was mandatory before disbursing the first tranche, with the rest to arrive later in instalments.