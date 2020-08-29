Thailand protest boycotts force businesses to pick sides

The owner of Burger King's franchise in Thailand became the latest company on Wednesday to bow to boycott calls by protesters who accused it of advertising on a television network they brand pro-government.

The protesters seek the departure of prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former junta leader, and new elections. Some have also called for reforms of the powerful monarchy of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, long a taboo subject.

Supporters of the student-led protests that have run for more than a month launched an online campaign to urge patrons to shun the franchise, Minor International Pcl, and other businesses that had advertised on Nation Multimedia Group.