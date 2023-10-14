Oil, Treasuries, gold prices jump amid Israel-Hamas war

Oil, US Treasuries and gold prices rose on Friday, with crude soaring nearly 6 per cent, on safe-haven buying driven by the escalating Middle East conflict as Israel urged civilians to leave the northern Gaza Strip.

Brentcrude surged 7.5 per cent in the week since the conflict began, posting its highest weekly gain since February, as investors priced in a chance of escalation in the world's top oil producing region.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended lower despite upbeat results from big U.S. banks on Friday, which marked the unofficial start of the third-quarter reporting period for S&P 500 companies.

Weak U.S. consumer data also weighed on stocks. U.S. consumer sentiment deteriorated in October, with households expecting higher inflation over the next year.