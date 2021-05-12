UK economy, gearing up for recovery, grows more than expected in March

Britain's economy grew by a stronger-than-expected 2.1 per cent in March from February, gathering speed for what is expected to be a sharp bounce-back this year after its deep coronavirus slump of 2020, official data showed on Wednesday.

The growth was led by the retail sector, the reopening of schools and the construction sector as the country began to emerge from its Covid-19 winter shutdown.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected monthly growth of 1.3 per cent.

In the first three months of 2021, when the country was under a third lockdown, gross domestic product shrank by 1.5 per cent, the Office for National Statistics said, in line with the Bank of England's latest forecast.

The BoE also said last week it expected the world's fifth-biggest economy would recover quickly as coronavirus restrictions are lifted to grow by 7.25 per cent in 2021 as a whole.

That would be its fastest growth since a Second World War rush to rearm but would follow a GDP collapse of 9.8 per cent in 2020, which was almost the biggest in Europe and its deepest slump in over three centuries.