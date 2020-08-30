US consumer spending rises strongly

In July, income rose 0.4 per cent, in part as the reopening of more businesses lifted wages. Income fell 1.0 per cent in June. It remains 5 per cent below February's level. Wages gained 1.3 per cent.

Unemployment assistance paid out $1.364 trillion last month, down from $1,470 in June. Economists expect the reduced unemployment benefits supplement will cut income by about $70 billion in August.

With the saving rate at a lofty 17.8 per cent, some believe consumer spending will remain supported for the rest of the third quarter. But others say worries about the economy and the virus' persistence could make consumers reluctant to dip into savings. The saving rate slipped from 19.2 per cent in June.

"It's important to note that the pace of decline in the savings rate has slowed markedly," said Lydia Boussour, a senior US economist at Oxford Economics in New York. "Beyond the mechanical third-quarter rebound, more timely figures confirm that the demand recovery has lost some momentum."

Prospects for third-quarter GDP growth were boosted by another report from the Commerce Department on Friday showing retail inventories rebounding 1.2 per cent in July after declining for several months. That could offset a drag from rising imports, which led to the goods trade deficit widening 11.7 per cent to $79.3 billion in July. Imports increased 11.8 per cent, matching the gain in exports.

July's solid increase in spending boosted monthly consumer prices, though overall inflation remained muted. The Federal Reserve on Thursday rolled out a sweeping rewrite of its mandate, putting new weight on the labor market and less on worries about too-high inflation.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index excluding the volatile food and energy components rose 0.3 per cent in July, matching June's advance. In the 12 months through July, the so-called core PCE price index climbed 1.3 per cent after increasing 1.1 per cent in June. The core PCE index is the preferred inflation measure for the Fed's 2 per cent target, which is now a flexible average.